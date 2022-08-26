Home News Gracie Chunes August 26th, 2022 - 1:01 PM

On Friday, August 26, Devin Townsend releases new song “Moonpeople,” the lead single from his upcoming album Lightwork, set to be released on Friday, October 28. The new track combines Townsend’s characteristic sonic precision with a mellower vibe. His new music hails from material created during the height of COVID, as a creative outlet during uncertain times. Townsend explains that this music is more “song” oriented and “simpler” than his recent output. In a press release, Townsend also said “‘Moonpeople’ is the first song on Lightwork and acts as a sort of mission statement for the album. Post pandemic… kids are now teens… The term ‘Moonpeople’ in my mind, refers to those in society that kind of ‘watch’ things rather than being directly involved in it.”

The song is accompanied by a music video, directed by Townsend himself, and is the first in a three part series. Shot in Spain, the video follows Townsend on a walking journey set in motion by his child.

Alongside Lightwork, Townsend will also be releasing a companion collection of B-sides and demos entitled Nightwork. In a rare move, Townsend enlisted an outside producer to “guide this selection of material,” his longtime friend GGGarth Richardson.

(Consequence)

Stream “Moonpeople” here.

Pre-order Lightwork here.

The track list for Lightwork is as follows:

1. Moonpeople

2. Lightworker

3. Equinox

4. Call of the Void

5. Heartbreaker

6. Dimensions

7. Celestial Signals

8. Heavy Burden

9. Vacation

10. Children of God

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat