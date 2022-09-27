Devin Townsend Shares Serene Music Video for “Call Of The Void”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 27th, 2022 - 10:44 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Musician Devin Townsend announced on social media that he has released the music video for his song “Call of The Void.” Also the tune will be on Townsend’s upcoming record Lightwork which will be released on Oct. 28.

Here’s another ‘homemade’ video for you: second single from Lightwork for your morning: ‘Call Of The Void’ https://t.co/bCB22eLFxr — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) September 27, 2022

“Call of The Void” is a relaxing music video that has great instrumentation and vocals. As a whole, the sound of the guitars, drums and keyboards captures the high strung emotions that are lingering in the atmosphere and in many ways the instrumentation gives listeners the idea of how important this composition is because each riff, beat and note brings an sentimental vibe. The vocal performance by Townsend is great because the tone of his voice makes things more personable and his vocals expresses the importance of keeping sight of the choices we make in life.

There is no doubt that Townsend will blow people’s mind away with “Call of The Void” because the whole song can challenge listeners to think about the choices they have made in their lives.