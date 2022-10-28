Devin Townsend Unveils Music Video For “Lightwork”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 28th, 2022 - 12:21 PM

On Friday, October 28, Canadian singer-songwriter Devin Townsend released the new song and music video for the title track from his new album, Lightwork, set to be released Friday, November 4 via InsideOut Music.

This video is the third in a trilogy of clips reflecting the journey of Townsend‘s new album Lightwork. The video opens with a continuation of the story told in the first two installments. The video features man in a lighthouse during a crazy storm at sea, interspersed with clips of Townsend performing the song on guitar.

Watch the first video, “Moonpeople,” and the second video “Call of the Void.”

Stream “Lightwork” here.

Pre-order Lightwork here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat