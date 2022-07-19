Mike Patton Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles And How It Affected Touring Plans

Home News Skyy Rincon July 19th, 2022 - 10:48 AM

After canceling several Faith No More and Mr. Bungle shows in 2021, lead vocalist Mike Patton has opened up about his struggles with mental health. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Patton explained that the pandemic exacerbated his mental health issues, making him “isolated” and “antisocial.”

Expanding on how the Covid-19 pandemic affected him, Patton commented: “At the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, ‘This is fucking great. I can stay home and record.’ I’ve got a home studio. So I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s the big deal?’ And then something clicked, and I became completely isolated and almost antisocial [and] afraid of people. That sort of anxiety, or whatever you want to call it, led to other issues, which I choose not to discuss. But I got some professionals helping me, and now I’m feeling better and getting closer to diving back in.”

Patton also discussed his experience with therapy, stating that it was his first time seeking out professional mental health services. He also said that they diagnosed him with agoraphobia, which is the fear of entering crowded places. He emphasized that the pandemic forced him to spend two years stuck indoors which he believes contributed to his condition.

Patton went on to say that he will be making his return to the stage with Mr. Bungle in December in South America. The situation with Faith No More’s tour dates seem to be a little more complex as Patton offered: “I don’t know. We may reschedule stuff; we may not. I’ll just leave it at that. It’s a little confusing and complicated. So if we do, we do. If we don’t, that’s cool, too.”

Patton recently reunited with supergroup Dead Cross to announce their new album II as well as release a new single “Reign of Error.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat