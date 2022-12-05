Evanesence’s Concert In Poland Canceled Due To Amy Lee’s Illness, Meanwhile Debut Album “Fallen” Is Now Certified Diamond And Has Sold Over 10 Million Copies

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2022 - 6:22 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Today blabbermouth.net has reported that Evanesence have been been forced to cancel their concert tonight at Arena Gliwice in Poland due to lead singer Amy Lee‘s illness. Evanesence was scheduled to perform on their Worlds Collide European tour with metal band Within Temptation.

Earlier, Lee posted a statement on social media with the following statement on Twitter

Corrected set times! Within Temptation will still perform, and put on an extra special set for fans. The new set times are below. 19.30 – Smash Into Pieces

20.45 – Within Temptation Ticket refunds can be applied for a the point of purchase until January 10th. pic.twitter.com/Ue6dHc3lFg — Evanescence (@evanescence) December 5, 2022

“We are absolutely gutted to tell you that we will not be able to play for you tonight. There has been a relentless sickness going around our camp and it has, despite every effort, taken hold of my voice. My doctor says I can’t perform like this without damaging it, and I am doing everything I can to heal so we can finish this tour.” said Lee

Ticket refunds can be applied for at the point of purchase until January 10.

Despite the unfortunate news about Lee‘s illness, metal injection.net has reported that Evanesence’s 2013 debut album Fallen has been certified diamond and next year marks the 20 anniversary of the band’s release of Fallen. During an interview with Rock Sound Lee talks about an idea she has regarding the anniversary but will not disclose what she and the rest of the band are planning for the prestigious moment.

“I do have an idea. It’s gonna take a little bit of work. But I think it probably won’t be what everybody expects. I think everybody just is, ‘Oh, why don’t you do a show that’s, like, [playing] the album front to back?’ We’ve been playing so many shows, I would rather do something that, to me… I don’t know. I don’t wanna give it away, in case it doesn’t work out. Maybe I’ll do nothing. Expect nothing, and then if I do something, you’ll be really, really grateful.” said Lee

Fans will just have to wait and see what Evanesence will do when it is time to celebrate their success with the album Fallen.