Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Tenacious D Onstage During Louder Than Life Set

Amy Lee of Evanescence joins a night of fun with famous comic Jack Black’s laugh-out-loud rock collective Tenacious D.

Hitting the Kentucky stage per the Louder than Life Festival, Lee joined forces with Jack Black and his posse to deliver a unique performance to cover two original recordings by Tenacious D.

The first-end result was the velvety tuned “Kyle Quit the Band” with Lee opening the song with a clam, soothing voice. This particular cover choice rung familiar with Lee taking to social media to post her rendition to the recording back in 2021 while at home on the couch; the video proved popular as it went viral that year.

Another cover choice was Lee’s interpretation of Tenacious D’s single “Lee”. Ironic as it was fitting due to it emphasizing Amy Lee’s last name, but also attributing to the obscure fact that it pays homage to a fictional character based on Tenacious’ self-titled late ’90s HBO series.

According to Revolver, Lee is a big fan of Jack Black’s group; taking to Instagram: “Best night ever! Wow!”

Last month, MXDWN reported that the Evanescence singer made a joint appearance with Korn for a touring series; as an added bonus, Evanescence’s signature anthem “Bring Me to Life” rose to the top spot on iTunes singles charts due to Lee’s killer set with the band.

