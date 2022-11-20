Amy Lee Of Evanescence Teases 20th Anniversary Celebration Of “Fallen” In 2023

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 20th, 2022 - 12:07 PM

Gothic rock band Evanescence will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their most successful album Fallen next year. The album hit multi-platinum and was instrumental in the band’s rise to fame, leading to the band’s Grammy nominations and wins for Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance in 2004. Fallen’s featured single “Bring Me To Life” sold seven million copies in the U.S and has been on the soundtrack for the “Daredevil” movie.

Blabbermouth shares an interview where the band’s front woman Amy Lee discussed plans for the album’s milestone anniversary where she states “I do have an idea. It’s gonna take a little bit of work. But I think it probably won’t be what everybody expects. I think everybody just is, “Oh, why don’t you do a show that’s like, playing the album front to back?” We’ve been playing so many shows, I would rather do something that, to me… I don’t know. I don’t wanna give it away in case it doesn’t work out. Maybe I’ll do nothing. Expect nothing, and then if I do something, you’ll be really, really grateful.”

“Bring Me To Life” has also come back to mainstream popularity after hitting the No. 1 spot on the U.S iTunes chart in August of this year. Lee discussed this as well, starting that “It is satisfying. And it’s cool now, because I remember a lot of the feeling in the beginning. It was so much about, like, “what’s next?” and “are we gonna be able to make it?” …there’s an element to a song like “Bring Me To Life” that didn’t exist before, which is this nostalgia. The song has grown live. It’s something we’ve added to. But part of how it’s grown is with its history and with what it means to everybody in the room. It’s not something new, it’s just something that you already have known for so long that has a place in your heart. It’s just able to be more than it would have been then. So I, in a lot of ways, love it more than I did.”

Lee has been joining other artists in performing covers or contributing vocals to other artist’s singles. Evanescence has also released their first album in 10 years in March 2021 titled The Bitter Truth. The band has also been touring and has announced planned appearances in 2023.

