Björk Honors Late Mother in New Video for Song “Ancestress”

Björk‘s latest release is a music video tribute to her late mother. The visual package enhances a song from her new album, Fossora, and depicts a ritual funeral. It was directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, with co-creative direction by Björk and James Merry. Check it out below:

Björk wrote the following on Instagram: “For 20 years I have not been able to attend funerals as something about them rubbed me the wrong way.”

In a new interview with Pitchfork, she elaborated, “I would help organize the musicians and the set list, but I couldn’t go inside the church [for family members’ funerals]. I would just get so mad. I’m an atheist, so it was like, ‘Wait a minute. There’s a priest here who has never met the person who passed away?’ It’s like having an MC rapping raps that he didn’t write.” Regarding her new video, she added, “If I was a priest, it’s what I would’ve said at the funeral.”

This is the third single Björk has shared from Fossora, following “Ovule“and lead single “Atopos.” The follow-up to 2017’s Utopia, Fossora will drop on September 30.