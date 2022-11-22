Jack White Quits Twitter After Elon Musk Reinstates Donald Trump: ‘Shame On You’

Home News Cait Stoddard November 22nd, 2022 - 12:19 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Artist Jack White is on the list of musicians, activists and politicians who are leaving Twitter due to how new owner Elon Musk is handling the social media platform. Recently, White got mad at Musk for his controversial choice to reactivate former president Donald Trump’s account on Twitter when the site’s previous owners had permanently suspended Trump for violating the company’s rules in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

When posting a Twitter poll Musk asked users if they would like to see Trump back on the social media platform and days later Musk announced on Twitter that he would return Trump’s account after 15 million users allegedly voted 51.8% in favor of reinstating it.

Because of Musk’s actions, White wrote a social media post which does point out how divided everyone is because of Musk allowing Trump to be back on Twitter.

“That’s not ‘free speech’ or ‘what the poll decided’ or whatever nonsense you’re claiming it to be;

this is straight up you trying to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks.

I mean, how many more billions do you need that you have to risk democracy itself to obtain it?” said White