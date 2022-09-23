Apple Music Replaces Pepsi As NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show Partner

Home News Federico Cardenas September 23rd, 2022 - 10:51 PM

The National Football League has announced a new sponsor for their world famous Super Bowl Halftime shows: Apple Music. This announcement comes after a decade of Pepsi acting as the sponsor for the show. Pepsi ended their partnership with the NFL earlier this year. According to Pitchfork, the interlude concert will now be known for the next few years as the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Speaking on the new partnership, Nana-Yaw Asamoah, senior vice president of Partner Strategy for the NFL, says: “We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show.” She goes on to say that “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, was quoted by Pitchfork stating that “We are looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

The Super Bowl Halftime show has been a home to some of the most acclaimed artists and performers for the past 6 decades, from Michael Jackson to Lady Gaga, from Prince to the Rolling Stones, from Madonna to Maroon Five, as well as many others. Recently, Eminem and Dr. Dre‘s performance at the Halftime show shot their music back up to the top of the charts.