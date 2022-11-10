Stormzy Collaborates With Sampha On New Song & Video “Firebabe”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 10th, 2022 - 5:39 PM

Today thefader.com reported rapper Stormzy released the new song “Firebabe” which is the second single from his upcoming album This Is What I Mean. “Firebabe” features special guests on vocals by singer Sampha, Grammy-winning artist Jacob Collier and London soul singer Debbie. A video for “Firebabe” shows Stormzy taking a bath in natural light while being home alone.

“Firebabe” is Stormzy‘s newest single from the album Hide & Seek which was released last month. Stormzy’s next album This Is What I Mean will be released on November 25. It is the U.K. artist’s follow-up to Stormzy’s 2019 album Heavy Is The Head. Earlier this week Stormzy revealed plans for his own festival. This Is What We Mean will take place in London next summer.

“Debbie, George [Moore] and I got in the studio together and it was the most beautiful moment. It was a session I’ll never forget, for the rest of my life. It was extremely special and everyone in the room understood that. We were making something that hopefully, God willing, lives forever. Something that has soul and feeling and it came from a really pure place. We took a truth and made some art from it.” said Stormzy