Stormzy Shares Lead Single & Video “Hide & Seek” From Upcoming Album

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 16th, 2022 - 6:04 PM

On Oct. 14, Stormzy released a new single called “Hide & Seek” from his upcoming third studio album, This is What I Mean, set for global release on November 25th. A charming, emotive love letter to music, Stormzy’s new song discusses the trials and tribulations of love, and the dedication and longing it takes for a couple to work through their issues and come out stronger. Featuring additional vocals from British singer Äyanna and Nigerian singers Oxlade and Teni, British rapper Stormzy’s newest song “showcases intensely personal and lyrical themes which lay bare the vulnerabilities, regret, frailties, healing, joy and triumph in a manner and to an extent that reframes the notion of what rap artists traditionally do and might be” both in their career and in love.

Along with the new single, Stormzy has also released an accompanying video for the song “Hide & Seek,” in which Stormzy himself and young actress Saffron Hocking, directed by Meji Alabi, act as a young couple in love, detailing the typical ups-and-downs of a typical relationship as they shift back-and-forth between a love characterized by purity and innocence to a love that is rocky and tumultuous, and back again.

However, no one can praise Stormzy’s innovation and cultural appraisal better than the fans themselves. In a comment made under Stormzy’s music video for “Hide & Seek” published on Youtube, fans Steve Domfeh and Kenna explain just how monumental and inspiring Stormzy’s work is, both in its message and his overall career. Steve Domfeh says, “The message behind this song is so important, appreciate what you have, the grass ain’t greener nowhere, good or bad, we need to work through shit.” Kenna goes on to say that “Stormzy is the kind of success story that encourages me as an underground artist with a small following. Seeing how he’s developed his skills and slowly blown up after seizing each and every opportunity be’s been giving has been inspirational! Mans has quickly become a mainstay in the industry and for good reason. Dude is too nice! I know if I put in the work, I can reach a larger audience some day too, but for now, I’m happy being a supporter. My turn will come too. Salute to Stormzy.

See Stormzy’s star-studded new music video for “Mel Made Me Do It” here.