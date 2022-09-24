Stormzy Shares Star-Studded New Music Video For “Mel Made Me Do It”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 24th, 2022 - 12:03 PM

On Friday, September 23, British rapper Stormzy released new song and video “Mel Made Me Do It,” a searing 7-minute track, featuring a poignant monologue written by British lyricist Wretch 32 and narrated by Michaela Cole. The song also features a vocal appearance from Stylo G.

The music video, directed by Klvdr, features Stormzy performing the song in various locations, like a club for example. The video is 10 minutes with multiple cameos sprinkled throughout, including Jose Mourinho, Usain Bolt, Louis Theroux and more. “Mel Made Me Do It” is an upbeat, hype song about being the best, “I been the G.O.A.T. for so long, I guess it’s not exciting when I win,” and Stormzy not being on the same as others.

Stream “Mel Made Me Do It” here.