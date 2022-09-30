METALLICA with Special Guest RAVEN to Perform Special Show Nov. 6th at Hard Rock Live Seminole, FL

Home Miami Melanie Stewart September 30th, 2022 - 10:00 PM

If you love heavy metal music and supporting a good cause, then Metallica’s Hard Rock charity performance is right up your alley!

Metallica decided to add an additional night to their 2022 tour with early labelmates Raven to honor the Zazula Family with a Tribute Concert for charity at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The night will be full of love, 80’s hits and amazing memories as the bands will celebrate the life, legacy and achievements of Jonny and Marsha Zazula.

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.” (The Zazula Family)

A portion of the proceeds raised at this event will be donated in Jonny and Marsha’s name to MusiCares, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the health and welfare of the music community offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs to musicians and industry professionals. Not only that, All Within My Hands will be giving aid to Feeding South Florida with a donation following the show.

Don’t miss the opportunity to support the Zazula family as well as donating to not one, but two charities on November 6th at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Find your tickets here: METALLICA TICKETS

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Address: 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314

Show Time: 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $277-$5,000+

Age: all ages

