Lacuna Coil Announces May West Coast U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2022 - 2:28 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Today Italian metal legends Lacuna Coil have announced their return to the states next year, with a special West Coast tour which features the opening acts The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel and Edge of Paradise. This tour follows the successful East Coast run in fall 2022 with Butcher Babies, Uncured and Lions At The Gate, in support of Lacuna Coil‘s recent Comalies XX release.

“USA Coilers! We are so thrilled to announce that we’ll be heading your way again in 2023. We can’t wait to perform for you, and we’ll not be alone – we’ll bring along our special guests Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel and Edge of Paradise to the party! Who’s ready for a treat?” said vocalist Cristina Scabbia

Lacuna Coil released Comalies XX this past October via Century Media Records. Available as a Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook, 2CD Jewelcase, Ltd. Gatefold 2LP+2CD & LP-Booklet and digital album, Comalies XX is an entirely deconstructed and remade re-recording of Lacuna Coil’s third full-length album, Comalies (2002). Featuring the original songs from the classic record, plus new versions of the 13 tracks, Comalies XX has the same energy and drama as 20 years ago, but is dressed for 2022 and ready to win over old fans, as well as new fans, alike.

Lacuna Coil West Coast Tour 2023

5/4/2023 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

5/6/2023 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

5/7/2023 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

5/9/2023 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

5/11/2023 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

5/13/2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival *

5/ 15/2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

5/16/ 2023 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

5/17/ 2023 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

5/18/ 2023 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

5/19/2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

*= No Blind Channel, Edge of Paradise