Lacuna Coil Reveals They Have Written Five Or Six Songs For Next Album

Members of Lacuna Coil revealed in an interview recently that they had written about five or six songs for their next album.

According to Blabbermouth, Christina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro stated that while they aren’t ready to release a full record at this time they were inspired during the pandemic to write a few new songs.

The same source noted Scabbia’s statement, “…we didn’t want to write a record about the pandemic. We wanted to go out again, meet people, live experiences, live life and get ready to bring everything in our music again. So we collected a ton of material.”

The metal band is currently promoting their LP, Comalies XX, which is a 20th anniversary version of the band’s original 2002 album, Comalies. They have also recently released the music videos for “Swamped” and “Tight Rope,” new renditions of the original songs off the upcoming album.

Comalies XX will be available on October 14 via Century Media Records.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister