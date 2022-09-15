Lacuna Coil Debut Music Video For New Rendition Of “Swamped” From Upcoming Comalies XX Album

Home News Skyy Rincon September 15th, 2022 - 2:16 PM

Photographer Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to Blabbermouth, Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil has shared the music video for the new version of their song “Swamped.” The new rendition is off their forthcoming album Comalies XX which will arrive on October 14 via Century Media Records.

Comalies, the original album was released in September 2022. Now, twenty years later, the band has decided to revisit the album and re-record the tracks, “deconstruct[ing] and transport[ing] them into 2022.”

Speaking on the decision to revisit the songs, vocalist Cristina Scabbia offered, “This is not a reboot or a spin-off or anything like that,” She continued, adding, “We just wanted to give these songs a 2022 dress and see how this guy or girl who was born 20 years ago would still look fucking slick in 2022.”

The new version of “Swamped” follows a new rendition of “Tight Rope” which was released back in July. The band finished off their spring tour of the U.S. and Canada back in May, playing alongside Apocalyptica. Last year, they were included on the lineup of the Slay At Home virtual festival with Amigo The Devil, Local H, Bewitcher and more.

Comalies XX Tracklist

CD 1

1. Swamped XX

2. Heaven’s A Lie XX

3. Daylight Dancer XX

4. Humane XX

5. Self Deception XX

6. Aeon XX

7. Tight Rope XX

8. The Ghost Woman And The Hunter XX

9. Unspoken XX

10. Entwined XX

11. The Prophet Said XX

12. Angel’s Punishment XX

13. Comalies XX

CD 2

1. Swamped

2. Heaven’s A Lie

3. Daylight Dancer

4. Humane

5. Self Deception

6. Aeon

7. Tight Rope

8. The Ghost Woman And The Hunter

9. Unspoken

10. Entwined

11. The Prophet Said

12. Angel’s Punishment

13. Comalies

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister