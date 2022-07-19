Lacuna Coil Releases Scorching Music Video for New Version of “Tight Rope” From Comalies XX Album

Lacuna Coil has released a blazing new music video for their new version of “Tight Rope” from their Comalies XX album, a “deconstructed” and “transported” version of their third album Comalies. According to Blabbermouth, it will be available on October 14 via Century Media Records.

For now, the Italian heavy rockers have unveiled this new version of “Tight Rope” during a performance at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio. The band’s scorching new take on “Tight Rope” plays over a music video that can be described as a mini techno-thriller. It plays over scenes of scientists overlooking various readouts as the band’s performance plays on various CRT tv displays. All the white, a self destruct sequence plays, threatening to engulf the institution in flames.

Lacuna Coil has been very busy during the pandemic; they’ve played various virtual performances and held awareness campaigns for struggling venues. Last year, they were a part of the virtual Slay at Home festival. They also held a silent livestream last year, to support the venues that were struggling due to COVID. As the pandemic has given way to a new normal, the band has started up their touring once again. In addition to their Mansfield performance in July, the band went on tour in North America back in Spring.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister