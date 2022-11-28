Babymetal to Bring Silent Mosh Pits at Upcoming Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2022 - 4:26 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to consequence.net Babymetal have released the guidelines for two of their Japan shows in January which supports the group’s upcoming album The Other One. Within the guidelines Babymetal mentioned there will be a silent mosh pit area at both venues.

The silent mosh pit will be a designated area for people who have small children and for people who do not have the physical strength to attend the regular mosh pit. When entering the silent mosh pit fans will be asked not to shout, cheer, talk loudly or any kind of behavior that could be inconvenient to other concertgoers.

Also there will be a mask mandate in the silence most pit and when people entering the area, they will be given masks to wear during the whole show. Also it has been noted that fans who are not inside the silent mosh pit will be asked not to talk or to sing out loud in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In the following statement Babymetal touches on the importance of fans meeting the requirements for the silent and regular mosh pit.

“The guideline for the prevention of COVID-19 in ‘Notice Concerning Performances by Amuse Group (Basic Policy and Guideline for the Prevention of COVID-19)’ has been updated. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please refrain from talking/singing/cheering/shouting loudly. However, singing/reacting at a level where only the person next to you can hear is acceptable.” said Babymetal

Along with the group’s two shows in Japan, Babymetal will also support heavy metal band Sabaton on the UK/European tour in the spring.