Babymetal Unveils New Single “Monochrome”

Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2022 - 5:15 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today the band BabyMetal have released their second single “Monochrome” along with the band’s first ever official lyric video. Five pre-release digital singles are due to be available worldwide for download and streaming ahead of the album’s release, including the first single “Divine Attack – Shingeki -”which launched the band’s return nearly a month ago.

One of the discovered 10 parallel worlds is “Monochrome” and centers around this theme. The song captures a gentle yet powerful melody coloring a monochromatic world: the hopeful wish on Ragnorok, which signifies doomsday in Norse mythology, twinkling across the starry skies in rainbow colors. The lyrics portray the inner struggle between a hopeful wish in a hopeless world.

When BabyMetal make their official return on January 28 and 29 of next year at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, they have announced that they will be joining Swedish metal superstars Sabaton on their European Arena tour in April.