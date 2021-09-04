Babymetal Announce New NFT Trading Cards

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 4th, 2021 - 7:19 PM

According to NME, Babymetal have announced a new set of NFT trading cards in celebration of the band’s 10th anniversary celebrations, “10 Babymetal Budokan.” The new NFT trading card collection is set to arrive on September 9 and will be available for purchase here.

The new collection features 20 digital trading cards that will be split over three rarity levels. The first level consists of 24,200 “Common” cards with ten different designs. The next level contains 2,750 “Rare” cards, made up of eight different designs. And the final level is labeled as the “Super Rare” cards, with 500 split design cards available.

An NFT is a “non-fungible token,” which means that it’s unique and can’t be replaced by anything else. Most NFTs are part of the Ethereum cryptocurrency blockchain and are usually anything digital. NFTs are designed to give people something that can’t be copied, that they outright own.

Last month, Alison Wonderland released her own NFT project called WonderQuest that was based in the VR world. The project launched on Decentraland, a blockchain-powered 3D virtual reality platform. The project allowed users to be fully immersed in a fantasy realm with virtual gift quests, discussions, and musical performances from herself along the way. Last month it was also announced that Soundgarden’s legendary photographer Chris Cornell’s final photoshoot was going up for auction as an NFT.

Babymetal are set to bring their 10th anniversary celebration to a close on October 10. The celebration included the release of a compilation album of their best songs, and a run of 10 live shows at Tokyo’s Budokan Arena. Last year, Babymetal were featured on Bring Me The Horizon’s 2020 project, Post Human: Survival Horror.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva