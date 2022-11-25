The Cure Drops Wish 30th Anniversary Reissue Featuring Previously Unreleased Demos & Live Tracks

Home News Gracie Chunes November 25th, 2022 - 11:50 AM

In honor of 30 years since the release of The Cure‘s Wish, the band has announced a 45-track deluxe reissue of the LP. This reissue features 21 previously unreleased demos, four tracks from the band’s 1993 mail-order only cassette Lost Wishes, a previously unreleased track, “A Wendy Band,” from the 1992 Manor Studio sessions, an alternate mix of “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea,” and a previously unheard live version of “End” from 1992. The album was remastered by The Cure’s Robert Smith and Miles Showell at the infamous Abbey Road Studios.

On Thursday, November 24, The Cure offered a preview of two new songs at the first show of their European tour. Find more information and tickets here. (Consequence)

Pre-order Wish here.

Wish tracklist is as follows:

CD1 – Original Album Remastered

1. Open

2. High

3. Apart

4. From The Edge of The Green Sea

5. Wendy Time

6. Doing The Unstuck

7. Friday I’m In Love

8. Trust

9. A Letter To Elise

10. Cut

11. To Wish Impossible Things

12. End

CD2 – Demos

1. The Big Hand [1990 Demo]

2. Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away”

3. A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut”

4. Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13)

5. This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo]

6. Scared As You [Instrumental Demo]

7. To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo]

8. Apart [Instrumental Demo]

9. T7 [Instrumental Demo]

10. Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo]

11. Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo]

12. T6 [Instrumental Demo]

13. Play [Instrumental Demo] (

14. A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo]

15. Halo [Instrumental Demo]

16. Trust [Instrumental Demo]

17. Abetabw [Instrumental Demo]

18. T8 [Instrumental Demo]

19. Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo]

20. Swing Change [Instrumental Demo]

21. Frogfish [Instrumental Demo]

CD3 – ‘Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased

1. Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix]

2. Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix]

3. Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix]

4. The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix]

5. A Wendy Band [Instrumental]

6. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix]

7. Open [Fix Mix]

8. High [Higher Mix]

9. Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix]

10. Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix]

11. A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix]

12. End [Paris Live 92]

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado