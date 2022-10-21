The Cure Debut New Song “I Can Never Say Goodbye” In Poland

The Cure an English rock band has been debuting new songs on their Lost World Tour in Europe. This tour is to last until November 18th, on this tour the band has performed their fourth brand-new song for their fans. Called I Can never say Goodbye.
According to source Robert Smith said, “My brother used to live here for a long, long time. This song is about him.” Smith’s brother was an important part of his life, his brother passed away a few years ago. Although it has been a few years Smith still grieves for his brother but uses his songs to express what he is feeling.
I can never say Goodbye is a moving song, mostly conducting instrumental. However even with little lyrics you can feel the grief when he starts to sing. Smith introduces the song and his fans cheer in anticipation to hear what he is about to play.
The crowd is silent as the song continues the arena fills with phone lights swaying back and forth to show support for Smith, the lights fade, and the song ends.
SETLIST: The Cure @ Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland 10/20/2023
Alone
Pictures of You
Closedown
A Night Like This
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
Cold
Burn
Fascination Street
The Hungry Ghost
Play for Today
A Forest
Want
Shake Dog Shake
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
Encore:
I Can Never Say Goodbye
The Figurehead
Disintegration
Encore 2:
Lullaby
The Walk
Friday I’m in Love
Close to Me
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
Boys Don’t Cry