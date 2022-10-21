The Cure Debut New Song “I Can Never Say Goodbye” In Poland

Home News Trisha Valdez October 21st, 2022 - 5:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Cure an English rock band has been debuting new songs on their Lost World Tour in Europe. This tour is to last until November 18th, on this tour the band has performed their fourth brand-new song for their fans. Called I Can never say Goodbye.

According to source Robert Smith said, “My brother used to live here for a long, long time. This song is about him.” Smith’s brother was an important part of his life, his brother passed away a few years ago. Although it has been a few years Smith still grieves for his brother but uses his songs to express what he is feeling.

I can never say Goodbye is a moving song, mostly conducting instrumental. However even with little lyrics you can feel the grief when he starts to sing. Smith introduces the song and his fans cheer in anticipation to hear what he is about to play.

The crowd is silent as the song continues the arena fills with phone lights swaying back and forth to show support for Smith, the lights fade, and the song ends. To read other articles about The Cure click here.

SETLIST: The Cure @ Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland 10/20/2023

Alone

Pictures of You

Closedown

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

Cold

Burn

Fascination Street

The Hungry Ghost

Play for Today

A Forest

Want

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore:

I Can Never Say Goodbye

The Figurehead

Disintegration

Encore 2:

Lullaby

The Walk

Friday I’m in Love

Close to Me

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don’t Cry