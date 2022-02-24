Roxy Music Announce Reissue Of For Your Pleasure And Roxy Music For April 2022 Release

Home News Lauren Floyd February 24th, 2022 - 2:57 PM

Two top-charting Roxy Music albums are being reissued, Roxy Music and For Your Pleasure. The band’s only two albums that include Brian Eno, according to Consequence Sound, have been remastered and prepped for release this spring in April via Virgin/UMe.

For those born before the time of 70s rock bravado and to those particularly unfamiliar with the dazed UK rock scene back then, Roxy Music is an English rock band formed in 1970 by Bryan Ferry with fellow band members Brian Eno, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson. Roxy Music and For Your Pleasure both reached the top 10 on the UK charts, with the latter reaching No. 4 and the former reaching No. 10. Miles Showell, engineer for The Beatles, Amy Winehouse, and Marvin Gaye, remastered each album.

The English band were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. The year before, Bran Ferry, in an interview with Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK Kyle Meredith, expressed interest in reuniting with Brian Eno to form something more “distinct and special,” reports mxdwn.

Roxy Music Tracklist:

1. Re-make/Re-model

2. Ladytron

3. If There Is Something

4. Virginia Plan

5. 2 H.B.

6. The Bob (Medley)

7. Chance Meeting

8. Would You Believe?

9. Sea Breezes

10. Bitters End

For Your Pleasure:

1. Do The Strand

2. Beauty Queen

3. Strictly Confidential

4. Editions Of You

5. In Every Dream Home A Heartache

6. The Bogus Man

7. Grey Lagoons

8. For Your Pleasure

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna