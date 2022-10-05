Kanye West Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt During Yeezy Fashion Show

On Monday, Kanye West launched Season 9 of his Yeezy brand in Paris. In typical Ye fashion, the event was controversial and sparked outrage among his fans.
So what did he do this time?
Nothing too crazy for West, who has previous made numerous public appearances in a “Make America Great Again.” This time, he stood next to conservative commentator and influencer Candice Owens in a long-sleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt. Also in attendance wearing the same top was Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah, who the hip-hop community was surprised to see considering her mother’s involvement in civil rights activism.
Before the collection was put on display, West delivered a statement to his guests. According to the New York Post, he went into detail about his struggles breaking into the fashion industry, the 2016 robbery of ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his ongoing feud with GAP. He also acknowledged his role in popular culture as a habitual contrarian: “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can’t manage me.”
“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader” #YZYSZN9 pic.twitter.com/MTo4lPT22L
— Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) October 3, 2022