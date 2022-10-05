Kanye West Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt During Yeezy Fashion Show

Home News Karan Singh October 5th, 2022 - 12:22 PM

On Monday, Kanye West launched Season 9 of his Yeezy brand in Paris. In typical Ye fashion, the event was controversial and sparked outrage among his fans.

So what did he do this time?

Nothing too crazy for West, who has previous made numerous public appearances in a “Make America Great Again.” This time, he stood next to conservative commentator and influencer Candice Owens in a long-sleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt. Also in attendance wearing the same top was Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah, who the hip-hop community was surprised to see considering her mother’s involvement in civil rights activism.