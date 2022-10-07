Kanye West and Adidas Partnership ‘Under Review’ Following ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Backlash

Home News Gracie Chunes October 7th, 2022 - 10:57 AM

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard

Earlier this year, Kanye West terminated his partnership with Gap. Now, West’s partnership with Adidias amidst ‘white lives matter’ shirt backlash at Paris Fashion Week is under review.

CNBC and Hypebeast report in a statement:

“Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation, and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with [Kanye West] and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

West and Adidas initially launched their Adidas Yeezy partnership in 2016. West had previously indicated that he’d planned to terminate the collaboration. The partnership had been set to run through 2026, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On Thursday, October 6, West responded on Instagram to CNBC’s report of the review by writing, “FUUUUUUCK ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS,” and accusing the company of stealing his designs, a claim he’s held for some time. The rapper, in recent months, has also repeatedly criticized Adidas CEO and the company’s senior vice president and general manager. Earlier this year, West terminated his partnership with Gap. (Pitchfork)

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard