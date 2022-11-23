Christine & The Queens Shares Live Performance Video For “Ma Bien Aimee Bye Bye”

Home News Federico Cardenas November 23rd, 2022 - 8:18 PM

Redcar, the French singer-songwriter formerly known as Christine & The Queens, has shared a brand new live performance video for his song “Ma Bien Aimee Bye Bye.” The track was originally released as part of the musician’s latest album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, released earlier this month via Because Music.

This new performance video follows a string of shows Redcar has performed in support of the new album, with the final run of his shows in London concluding on November 22 NME reports. The video shows footage of Redcar performing at the Cirque d’Hiver venue in his hometown of Paris, France.

Throughout the performance video, Redcar’s vocals overwhelm the soundscape, showcasing passionate singing and screams atop the mesmerizing riffs and drums of the backing band. The singer performs a dance and ritual throughout the video, slowly removing his dress as the song comes to a close.

The musician’s Instagram account has described the performance as a “a love letter to what theater can allow for someone, anyone, as a fantastical machine of transmutation, a safe space where imagination is being held by us all in the same place, to heal and alchemize all the intricacies of this human experience.”

Watch Redcar perform “Ma Bien Aimee Bye Bye” via YouTube below.

The November release of Redcar les adorables étoiles follows a postponement of the album’s release date and various tour dates due to an injury. Redcar was previously featured on Charli XCX’s recent album, Crash.