Jack White Covers Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Fans of Nirvana should be bubbling with happiness because lately there have been several artists have performed their own covers of Nirvana’s iconic music and today consequence.net has reported that singer and musician Jack White performed his own cover of Nirvana’s music. During a live concert in Malaysia White performed a rockabilly twang rendition of Nirvana’s 1993 classic song “Heart-Shaped Box.”

On the both videos White is singing a little bit higher than Cobain and White’s solid guitar riffs bring more of a blues and rock vibe than the head banging grunge vibe. Based from the crowd’s reaction, they did not care about the musical changes because they joined White with screaming along of the song’s “Hey, wait” chorus. Anything that involves Nirvana music is a crowd pleaser.

On another note 2022 has been a busy year for White because he has released two original albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, as well as a set of covers which include tracks by The Stooges, Mazzy Star, and Black Flag. Also White honored late country legend and former collaborator Loretta Lynn with a cover of Lynn’s tune “Van Lear Rose.”