Smashing Pumpkins Perform “Silverfuck” With Frank Catalano

Katherine Gilliam November 8th, 2022 - 7:34 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

The Smashing Pumpkins returned to their Chicago hometown for a performance at the United Center last Saturday night, closing the concert with a “smashingly” good cover of their track “Silverfuck.” In the middle of the song, the band brought out local jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano, who often plays with The Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, for a five-minute-long jazz solo, extending the originally eight-minute long Siamese Dream track into a fourteen-minute performance (Stereo Gum).

Because this track relies so heavily on the standard instrumentation of rock singles, such as epic guitar solos, overpowering drums, and strong but harsh vocals, the melodic and self-soothing brass sounds of Frank Catalano’s saxophone solo seem a bit jarring at first, especially since the band momentarily ceases playing in order to introduce the saxophonist to the stage. Such a bold contrast is a risky move, and the five-minute-long solo seems extensive, monotonous, and somewhat too formal at first compared to the depravity of which the song was initially performed prior to his entrance. The exchange is awkward as the band once again does not join in as soon as the solo ends, instead thanking Catalano for his contributions straight away. This results in a somewhat disconnected performance that leaves the audience wondering, “Was this really necessary?”

Watch the full fourteen-minute video below.

The Smashing Pumpkins performed with Jane’s Addiction at the United Center in Chicago, IL, on November 5th on their 2022 tour.

The Smashing Pumpkins’ will continue to perform throughout North America with Jane’s Addiction until November 19th, 2022, for their last performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.

