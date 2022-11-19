Queen & Adam Lambert Tease Possible 2023 U.S. Tour

Home News Gracie Chunes November 19th, 2022 - 1:19 PM

In a recent interview with Variety, Queen guitarist Brian May was asked if there was a possibility of him and his bandmate Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert touring in 2023 and recording new music together. May responded: “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again. We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions… It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point. I’m hoping that happens, but it’s a strong possibility.”

As for recording new music, May said that “it hasn’t happened yet,” but the subject has been brought up among the three. “I suppose that the opportunity to make an album together doesn’t come up, but I’m not saying that it couldn’t happen.” May told Variety. Almost two years ago, May and Taylor told Classic Rock magazine they attempted to record a new song with Lambert but they ultimately decided against releasing it. May said that they “couldn’t get there.”

When asked his opinion on the subject in May of 2019, Lambert said he’s “not sure it makes total sense, because it wouldn’t really be Queen, because, to [Lambert], Queen is Freddie [Mercury].” Despite this, Queen has been fronted by Lambert since 2o11. (Blabbermouth)