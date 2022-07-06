Queen and Adam Lambert Announce New Concert Film, Rhapsody Over London

Home News Karan Singh July 6th, 2022 - 1:18 PM

Queen and Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody Tour is one for the books. The remaining members of the iconic English band and the beloved American singer-songwriter, despite playing 10 sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena last month, left many fans wishing they could’ve been there. This is, however, no longer an issue because a new online concert film titled Rhapsody Over London has just been announced!

The two-and-half-hour set will stream live via Kiswe on July 24 and July 25, and then become available to view on-demand until July 31.

According to NME, the performance was documented using 26 cameras by a crew of over 100 film technicians at one of the London concerts last month. Furthermore, viewers will be able to interact with other fans through Kiswe’s many fan engagement features. Prior to the special broadcast, Queen and Adam Lambert will also be hosting a live Q&A session.

The Rhapsody Tour will conclude in Finland on July 25.