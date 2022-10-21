Queen Debut Newly Created Video For “Face It Alone”

Home News Trisha Valdez October 21st, 2022 - 7:00 PM

Queen has come out with a new song, Face it Alone with the vocals of Freddie Mercury. This song has fans in awe and shock, to hear the late Mercury singing after many years is something fans would never have expected.

The song is beautifully written and sung, it is a slow rock song that will have you listening for hours. The passion in Mercury’s voice is the same passion in all of his songs with the band. Although he is no longer with us his songs will continue to surprise and entertain his fans far and wide. “The intention was to create, despite how the lyrics might be interpreted, an upbeat video that celebrated the fact that the period during which this song was recorded was one of the most prolific and cohesive in the band’s history,” says Simion Lupton.

The music video is impactful as well, it shows the band Queen together as wax figures in the background you see old videos of the band playing together, laughing and enjoying life. As the video continues to show Mercury, the moments they had together, him signing on stage, performing and having laughs with his friends. The video is almost like a memoir for Mercury.

Lupton gives the meaning behind the music video in an interview, “Now, as Queen’s trusted content creator, Lupton captures all the song’s poignancy and defiance in a dramatic video that touches on themes of solitude, bravery and the redemptive power of friendship. ‘The meaning of the song has been interpreted that when something catastrophic occurs in your life, your instinct is to surround yourself with what is dearest and most important to you,’” he explains. He Talks about hoe Mercury would immerse himself into his work and be with his bandmates to help give himself control.

To read more articles about Queen click here.