Floor Jansen Of Nightwish Reveals She Is Cancer Free

November 18th, 2022 - 3:07 PM

Early on Friday, November 18, Nightwish‘s Floor Jansen announces that she is “cancer free” after undergoing a surgery to remove a tumor following a breast cancer diagnosis. Jansen posted the announcement on her social media, stating that the surgery “took everything cancerous out and it hasn’t spread!” She’ll begin local radiation therapy in February to make sure nothing else pops up.

Jansen only revealed her diagnosis last month in a statement. “I have breast cancer. It was diagnosed a little over 2 weeks ago and I will have surgery tomorrow to remove the tumor. My prognosis is very good!!!” Jansen was hoping to be up in running in time for Nightwash’s European tour beginning on Sunday, November 20 and it appears she will be, given her recent tweet.

Find tickets and more information regarding Nightwish’s European tour here. (Blabbermouth)

