Floor Jansen Of Nightwish Reveals She Is Cancer Free

Gracie Chunes November 18th, 2022 - 3:07 PM

Early on Friday, November 18, Nightwish‘s Floor Jansen announces that she is “cancer free” after undergoing a surgery to remove a tumor following a breast cancer diagnosis. Jansen posted the announcement on her social media, stating that the surgery “took everything cancerous out and it hasn’t spread!” She’ll begin local radiation therapy in February to make sure nothing else pops up.

Great news! I am cancer free 🤩 The surgery took everything cancerous out and it hasn’t spread! I’ll get local radiation therapy in February to make sure everything stays out. 📸 Black Halo Photography pic.twitter.com/zZvsxi1gEN — Floor Jansen (@FloorJansen_) November 18, 2022

Jansen only revealed her diagnosis last month in a statement. “I have breast cancer. It was diagnosed a little over 2 weeks ago and I will have surgery tomorrow to remove the tumor. My prognosis is very good!!!” Jansen was hoping to be up in running in time for Nightwash’s European tour beginning on Sunday, November 20 and it appears she will be, given her recent tweet.

I’m getting my energy back after the surgery and feel a huge relief to know it was successful! I’m not back to a 100% but I have no doubt the shows will give me the power push I need to rock with all of you on the upcoming European tour 🤘🏻 — Floor Jansen (@FloorJansen_) November 18, 2022

Find tickets and more information regarding Nightwish’s European tour here. (Blabbermouth)