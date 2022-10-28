Nightwish’s Floor Jansen Gives Update On Breast Cancer Surgery

Home News Trisha Valdez October 28th, 2022 - 4:15 PM

Lead vocalist Floor Jansen, of the band Nightwish, has undergone surgery to remove a tumor from her, the cause being breast cancer. According to sources Jansen was diagnosed with the unfortunate cancer earlier this month.

Earlier today Jansen went to twitter to tweet an update for everyone wishing her the best, “The tumor removal surgery went well without any surprises. I’m recovering well and should be up and about soon. It will take a few weeks to know what the findings are regarding the tumor and lymph node that will be tested. I’ll keep you posted.”

After knowing for more than 2 weeks, she revealed her diagnosis two days ago. According to source, “at the time she wrote: A letter to you, Life comes in waves, with ups and downs. I have had the joy of riding many highs, and I have shared these with you through social media and the many shows worldwide throughout the many years of my career.”

She talks about finding out the news in her letter, “The word cancer is a shocker. All that you found important in life before this diagnosis changes radically within minutes. Now I just want to be healthy again. I want to see my daughter grow into a woman; I want to live! And the scariest part of this diagnosis is that I thought I was healthy! I didn’t feel the cancer, I didn’t know it was there until I, as a 40+ woman, went to a standard mammogram checkup.”

She keeps her fans informed about the progress saying, “It seems to be a non-aggressive cancer, which seems to not have spread. I will keep my breast. And I will be cancer free after this surgery, plus a local radiation treatment that will take place three months after this surgery, hopefully. We will know more after the surgery to see if this positive prognosis stands.”

Jensen hopes to make a fast recovery and hopes she will be up and running in time for the European tour with Nightwish, starting on the 20th of November. To read more stories about the band click here.