Nightwish’s Floor Jansen Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Floor Jansen, lead vocalist of the Finnish symphonic metal outfit Nightwish, revealed earlier today that she has been battling breast cancer and is scheduled to undergo surgery soon. She has been a driving force behind the group’s success since becoming a full-time member in 2013 and plans on returning to making music once he is in good health again.

In a letter to fans posted on Twitter, Jansen stated that she is happy with her prognosis and plans hopes to get the tumor removed tomorrow. If it goes well, she still plans on touring Europe with Nightwish later next month. Read the full post below:

A Letter To You pic.twitter.com/JXAWwpPQov — Floor Jansen (@FloorJansen_) October 26, 2022

Nightwish released their most recent album, Hvman. :||: Natvre, just as the pandemic brought the world to a standstill .Aside from that, Jansen has also been putting out solo singles since 2019, including three this year: “Fire,” “Storm,” and “Me Without You.” (Consequence)