Nightwish Announces Human.: II: Nature. (Tour Edition) For November 2022 Release

The symphonic metal band Nightwish will release “Human.: II: Nature. (Tour Edition)” November 18 via Nuclear Blast. The band will make these available as a 2CD plus Blu-ray digipak. The band plans on including their latest album with the group’s two interactive experiences. These interactive experiences were a live showing of the band performing their songs, to give their fans an in-person experience without actually being in person. “This is definitely one of the coolest things Nightwish has ever done,” the band exclaimed. “Entwining visual elements, technology and music in such an extraordinary way offers a unique experience to us all.” Nightwish’s keyboardist and main songwriter Thomas Holopainen talks about what the fans can expect from this album. He believes that this album will be part of a trilogy the first part being ‘Endless Forms Most Beautiful’ followed up by ‘Human: II: Nature’ and ending with their upcoming album. Holopainen talks about how there always needs to be something new. It is important for his mental health to look into other territories and venture beyond as to not repeat yourself. After this album is released, the band will wait till next year to join the studio once again, hoping another album will come out of it in 2024. “Human.: II: Nature” was released in April 2020 before this song was released Holopainen talks about the time he and his band spent to make the album. “Because of COIVD, lots of free time, I decided to use that time and wrote all these songs for the next album,” Holopainen said. You can read other stories about the band here. “Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition)” track list:
CD 1: Human. :II: Nature
01. Music
02. Noise
03. Shoemaker
04.Harvest
05. Pan
06. How’s The Heart
07. Procession
08. Tribal
09. Endlessness
CD 2: All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World
01. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Vista
02. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- The Blue
03. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- The Green
04. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Moors
05. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Aurorae
06. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Quiet as the Snow
07. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Anthropocene
08. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Ad Astra
Blu-ray: Virtual Live Show from the Islanders Arms 2021
01. Intro
02. Noise
03. Planet Hell
04. Alpenglow
05. Elan
06. Storytime
07. How’s the Heart
08. Harvest
09. Dark Chest of Wonders
10. I want my Tears Back
11. Ever Dream
12. Nemo
13. Sleeping Sun
14. Pan
15. Last Ride of the Day
16. Ghost Love Score
17. The Greatest show on Earth
18. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- VIII. Ad Astra