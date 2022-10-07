Nightwish Announces Human.: II: Nature. (Tour Edition) For November 2022 Release

Home News Trisha Valdez October 7th, 2022 - 2:27 PM

The symphonic metal band Nightwish will release “Human.: II: Nature. (Tour Edition)” November 18 via Nuclear Blast. The band will make these available as a 2CD plus Blu-ray digipak. The band plans on including their latest album with the group’s two interactive experiences. These interactive experiences were a live showing of the band performing their songs, to give their fans an in-person experience without actually being in person. “This is definitely one of the coolest things Nightwish has ever done,” the band exclaimed. “Entwining visual elements, technology and music in such an extraordinary way offers a unique experience to us all.” Nightwish’s keyboardist and main songwriter Thomas Holopainen talks about what the fans can expect from this album. He believes that this album will be part of a trilogy the first part being ‘Endless Forms Most Beautiful’ followed up by ‘Human: II: Nature’ and ending with their upcoming album. Holopainen talks about how there always needs to be something new. It is important for his mental health to look into other territories and venture beyond as to not repeat yourself. After this album is released, the band will wait till next year to join the studio once again, hoping another album will come out of it in 2024. “Human.: II: Nature” was released in April 2020 before this song was released Holopainen talks about the time he and his band spent to make the album. “Because of COIVD, lots of free time, I decided to use that time and wrote all these songs for the next album,” Holopainen said. You can read other stories about the band here. “Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition)” track list:

CD 1: Human. :II: Nature

01. Music

02. Noise

03. Shoemaker

04.Harvest

05. Pan

06. How’s The Heart

07. Procession

08. Tribal

09. Endlessness

CD 2: All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World

01. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Vista

02. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- The Blue

03. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- The Green

04. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Moors

05. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Aurorae

06. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Quiet as the Snow

07. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Anthropocene

08. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- Ad Astra

Blu-ray: Virtual Live Show from the Islanders Arms 2021

01. Intro

02. Noise

03. Planet Hell

04. Alpenglow

05. Elan

06. Storytime

07. How’s the Heart

08. Harvest

09. Dark Chest of Wonders

10. I want my Tears Back

11. Ever Dream

12. Nemo

13. Sleeping Sun

14. Pan

15. Last Ride of the Day

16. Ghost Love Score

17. The Greatest show on Earth

18. All The Works of Nature Which Adorn the World- VIII. Ad Astra