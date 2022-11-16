SZA Shares Details About Upcoming S.O.S Album

Home News Roy Lott November 16th, 2022 - 9:18 PM

After teasing a new project earlier this month, SZA has officially announced that she will be releasing her much anticipated sophomore studio album S.O.S next month. In an interview with Billboard, the R&B songstress spoke more in-depth about the delay of the follow-up to her 2017 album CTRL. When making the album, there were moments when it would stop and go and life itself getting in the way.

She reveals that her grandmother is suffering from Alzheimer’s, in the midst of having the pressure to release a new album. I have an album to turn in at the end of the month, but will that actually matter by the time I get back to New Jersey and my grandma doesn’t remember me? I don’t know,” she said. “And whose fault would that be? Mine. It’s not y’all fault for having me here — it’s my choice. And those are the things I’m grappling with.”

She adds, “I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she said. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

Since the announcement, she has released the songs “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Good Days” and “Shirt.” In its music video, she teases another song that is set to appear on the upcoming LP. SZA will also be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on December 2 with Keke Palmer.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna