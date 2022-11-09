SZA Teases New Music In Trailer For ‘PSA’ Project

Home News Roy Lott November 9th, 2022 - 4:03 PM

After much anticipation, SZA is finally teasing a new project for fans. On the night of her birthday, the singer released a trailer titled PSA. The trailer includes visuals of her around a green-flamed circle and covered with liquid that glows in the dark. It also included an instrumental of a potential new song that is included with the project. There has not been any word on when the project will be released but is expected to be released very soon.

SZA last released her much-anticipated song “Shirt,” which she teased in her music video for “Good Days” last year. She also released the accompanying music video, which includes actor Lakeith Stanfield and a new song called “Blind.” Unlike “Shirt,” SZA fully acknowledged “Blind” in an Instagram post saying that it will be released soon. In the “Shirt” video, fans also noticed that the license plate of one of the cars that is shown in the video read “NOCTRL,” leading to the belief that a new era is coming.

The PSA project follows the singer’s much-acclaimed LP CTRL from 2016.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna