SZA Shares Cinematic New Song & Video “Shirt”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 30th, 2022 - 3:38 PM

SZA has finally dropped her highly anticipated new single “Shirt,” and with it comes a music video directed by Dave Meyers that stars both herself and Lakeith Stanfield. SZA has worked with Stanfield on the past for the music video released with the song “I Hate You.” The video has wild scenes of SZA and Stanfield being partners in crime through having violent standoffs using firearms until SZA herself is wounded and Stanfield is shown driving off to ensure his escape. SZA then seems to haunt Stanfield and gets himself caught. The video is said to take inspiration from films by Quentin Tarantino. The song itself has a smooth R&B sound with a steady bass.

Fans have been waiting in suspense for the new song and its video that were originally supposed to be released on October 14, though SZA halted the release and told fans while onstage at her show headlining Austin City Limits that “It didn’t come out because I looked at the video, and I was stressed at one small thing in the video. But I fixed that, and it’s turned in and about to come out.” Part of the anticipation came after rumors of a possible leak of the song on Spotify that lead SZA to share a clip from the song’s video to confirm to questioning fans that the song was set to be officially released.

SZA’s release of “Shirt” follows her recent release of another music video for the song “Persuasive” done with Doechii. SZA was also a recently featured artist in Pharrell William’s “Something In The Water” festival on June 17, 2022.

(Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna)