Fucked Up Share Powerful New Single “Found”

Katherine Gilliam November 15th, 2022 - 8:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Earlier today, on November 15, hardcore Canadian rock band Fucked Up shared a new single titled “Found,” the second track to be previewed off their forthcoming album One Day, set to be released on January 27, 2023, via Merge Records.

According to Consequence, Fucked Up’s “Found” “challenges listeners to open up to the possibilities for love,” continuing the lessons of the album’s previous song, the lead single and title track “One Day” in an utterly destructive and heart-wrenching way as the band sets such an emotionally heavy topic atop a hardcore punk rock backdrop.

Regarding “Found,” guitarist and songwriter Mike Haliechuk elaborated on the meaning and inspiration behind the song’s development:

I used to live on Davenport Road, which is one of the oldest streets in North America, and has been a First Nations trail for thousands of years, running along the north shore of Lake Iroquois, which receded after the last ice age. Just to the east was Taddle Creek, which was buried underground during the 19th century to build the streets I walk on. I thought about gentrification a lot, watching little stores get swallowed up by big buildings until I realized I am one of those big buildings. The name of the song comes from the Shadi Bartsch translation of The Aeneid, where she points out that the words “found” and “stab” open and close the book, which are two meanings for the same Greek verb. That discovery is actually conquest, and that settlement is always violence. And that any story I try to tell myself about the place I found to live can only be a story to justify the expansion of one people across the world of another.”

Drummer John Falco further demonstrated the continuity between themes in the aforementioned song and the album as a whole when describing how the emotional and technical approaches used towards creating One Day coincided and integrated with one another: “This record is about how we see time passing in our lives… it represents the realization of what Fucked Up’s songwriting process has always been, which is the genesis of an idea from one person spread to other members. All of the development happened spontaneously with this album, which meant no time to second-guess. You had to be confident.”

Listen to Fucked Up’s newest single, “Found,” below.

