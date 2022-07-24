Macklemore Debuts New Song And Video “Chant” Featuring Tones And I

Photo Credit: April Siese

Macklemore has released a new single entitled “Chant” featuring Tones And I debuting the song on “Good Morning America” live from Central Park. It has been 10 years since Macklemore first broke out of the Seattle music scene with the singles “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.” Per Spin the video was produced by longtime Macklemore collaborator Budo (Joshua Karp) and was co-written with him in tandem with Seattle cohorts such as hip-hop artist Tyler Andrews and producer/arranger Andrew Joslyn.

The video begins with a soothing piano playing and opens to a black and white shot of Macklemore in a pool of still water, the only ripples coming from his movements. The song has a very motivational tone to it, reminiscent of many of Macklemore’s earlier songs. Tones And I joins in halfway through the song bringing forth a beautiful chorus that balances out Macklemore’s lyrics perfectly. Footage rolls to a basketball game taking place at an outdoor court with Macklemore wearing a Seattle Supersonics letterman jacket, referencing a hopeful return of basketball to Seattle. The Supersonics moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 and became the Thunder.

The video is upbeat and motivational with beautiful tones balanced between the two singers taking the tone back to Macklemore’s earlier songs. “Chant” is expected to appear on an upcoming album for Macklemore which would be the first since his 2017 album Gemini.

He will be joining forces with Imagine Dragons on a tour of the United States beginning August 5 in Salt Lake City, tour dates are listed below.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

08/05 – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT*

08/07 – Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM*

08/09 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO*

08/12 – Hershey Park Stadium, Hershey, PA*

08/14 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA*

08/16 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ*

08/18 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ*

08/20 – Fenway Park, Boston, MA*

08/22 – Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada*

08/24 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI*

08/26 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL*

08/28 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH*

08/30 – Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA*

09/01 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX*

09/05 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO*

08/08 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA*

08/10 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV*

08/13 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA*

08/15 – Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA*

* w/ Imagine Dragons

