Macklemore Shares Refreshing New Single “Maniac” Featuring Windser

On Friday, August 19, rapper Macklemore released his latest single “Maniac” featuring Windser. The single is a refreshing dose of up-tempo indie-infused pop, produced by Ryan Lewis and Budo, and was released alongside an official music video, featuring a brief cameo by Nardwuar. The video is an ode to the classic 1960’s American entertainment shows like The Ed Sullivan Show, with a nod to Outkast’s 2003 music video for “Hey Ya!” as well. “Maniac is about the euphoria of a relationship that isn’t perfect, but an addictive journey of the ups and downs that make you both who you are,” says Macklemore. The video consists of Macklemore and Windser performing “Maniac” on a talk show set, featuring aesthetic outfits and visuals.

Macklemore is currently on a North American stadium and arena tour with band Imagine Dragons.

