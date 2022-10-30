Macklemore Announces New Album BEN For March 2023 Release, Shares New Song “Faithful” Featuring NLE Choppa

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 30th, 2022 - 7:47 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

On October 28, Macklemore released explicit details about his upcoming album, confirming BEN’s title and release date, set for global release early next year on March 3, 2023. In support of his next album, following the 10th anniversary of his award-laden international debut The Heist, the “multi-diamond certified, GRAMMY Award-winning artist released his latest track, “Faithful” featuring NLE Choppa, as a preview for what’s to come.

Earlier this year, Macklemore also released two other singles, which he just confirmed today would be present on BEN, “Chant” featuring Tones and I and “Maniac” featuring Windser. The rapper’s third released track, “Faithful,” provides a real “honest and raw insight into his own journey with relapse and recover” and “offers a glimpse into the struggles and inner turmoil when dealing with addiction.”

An official lyric video for Macklemore and NLE Chopper’s latest track was shared on Youtube two days ago, with fans already applauding the rapper for his transparency and for presenting a bonafide realness that many can relate to. YouTube commenter João Correla thanked Macklemore for his willingness to not put up a facade or hide any part of himself from his fans: “There are two versions of Mack: the goofy hella fun Mack who makes music that people just can’t get off their heads and with the amazing vibe that just puts you in a good mood, and the down-to-earth, conscious Mack who opens up about real issues and struggles other people are too afraid to talk about. I love them both equally.” Youtube commenter Jake also reflected on how meaningful and inspiring Macklemore’s confessions “I’ve missed hearing Mack talk about the shit he’s dealt with and speak words we can relate to. It brings me back to ‘Hold Your Head Up’ and ‘Neon Cathedral,’ songs that help me get through the pains of addiction to the day. I appreciate the realness you show.”

Watch the lyric video for Macklemore’s “Faithful” below.

Macklemore also previewed two other songs from his upcoming album BEN, “Maniac” featuring Windser and “Chant” featuring Tones And I.

Photo Credit: April Siese