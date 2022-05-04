Drive-By Truckers Rock Out on New Song “Every Single Storied Flameout”

Home News Noah Janowski May 4th, 2022 - 12:36 PM

The country/rock band Drive-By Truckers released a new song on Tuesday titled “Every Single Storied Flameout.” The song comes as the band is gearing up to release their fourteenth studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, on June 3rd.

The song is a solid mix of rock and country, which is what the band has made their name off of for the better part of the last 25 years. Lead singer, Mike Cooley, gives the track its main country flavor with his pure southern-sounding vocals while the rest of the band gives it a simple classic rock feel to it.

Cooley discussed the story behind writing this song in a press release via Far Out Magazine.

“I wrote that song when my son was turning 16 and going through a rough patch for a bit,” Cooley said. “Luckily, he’s turned it around and he’s doing great now, but it was a tough time for a while. Part of my way of dealing with it was to take ownership of the example I might’ve set, in the hope of leading him out of it.”

The band also released the lead single to their upcoming album, which is titled the same as the album, Welcome 2 XIII, in April. This will be the band’s first album since 2020’s The New OK. The album will feature appearances from Margo Price as well as R.E.M. bassist, Mike Mills, according to Far Out Magazine.

In terms of the band’s recent live performances, they performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. At the show, they teamed up with the opener of their show, Lydia Loveless, for a cover performance of one of Tina Turner’s biggest all-time hits, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” Next up, they’ll be performing at Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on May 12th.

You can watch a fan-made video of the live performance from Philadelphia below.