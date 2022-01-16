Metronomy Unveil Optimistic New Song And Video “Things Will Be Fine”, Small World Out February 18

Home News Roy Lott January 16th, 2022 - 6:02 PM

Metronomy has released their latest song “Things will be fine,” the second single from their much anticipated seventh LP Small World, out February 18 via Because Music. The track is lighthearted and positive both musically and lyrically. “Cause I might save the day, yeah I might change the world, and you could be the one to drag me out this hole,” frontman Joseph Mount sings behind light drums and an acoustic guitar.

The video accompanying the song also fits well with the song. Filled with a nostalgic-looking house, IMac and an overflow of Corn Flakes cereal, it appears as if it were a part of an actual film. Mount describes as a “sort of pseudo role-play therapy session in which we all re-visit our teenage selves. Everyone ended up more scarred than they did before making it…apart from Michael and his f*#king guinea pigs.” Check it out below.

“Things will be fine” follows the lead single “it’s good to be back,” released last October and will also be on the forthcoming album. Small World includes seven additional tracks and marks the group’s first full-length since 2019’s Metronomy Forever. Along with the new album and song release, they will also be hitting the road this year. With only two shows in the states (Los Angeles and New York) in February, the group will head to Europe starting March 1 in Portugal and concluding in May at the Alexandra Palace in London. Tickets for the shows are on sale now. See the full itinerary below.

Last April, they released their unreleased song called “Friends” in celebration of the tenth anniversary of their album The English Riviera. They then performed at Iceland’s Airwaves Music Festival in November alongside Black Pumas, Arlo Parks and Bartees Strange.

Metronomy 2022 Tour Dates:

2/8/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

2/10/22 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3/01/22 – Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club

3/02/22 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu de Lisboa

3/04/22 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

3/05/22 – Valencia, Spain @ Sala Moon

3/06/22 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 1

3/08/22 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

3/09/22 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

3/10/22 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

3/11/22 – Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

3/13/22 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

3/14/22 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

3/15/22 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvárium Klub

3/13/22 – Dresden, Germany @ Reithalle Strasse E

3/18/22 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

3/19/22 – Poznan, Poland @ Tama

3/20/22 – Poznan, Poland @ Tama

3/22/22 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

3/23/22 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

3/25/22 – Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

3/26/22 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

3/28/22 – Mannheim, Germany @ Alte Feuerwache

3/29/22 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

3/31/22 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

4/01/22 – Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

4/03/22 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

4/04/22 – Lille, France @ Zénith Arena

4/05/22 – Rennes, France @ Le Liberté

4/06/22 – Paris, France @ Le Zenith

4/08/22 – Montpellier, France @ Zénith Sud

4/10/22 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu PAC

4/22/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

4/23/22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

4/24/22 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

4/26/22 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

4/27/22 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

4/28/22 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

4/30/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

5/01/22 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

5/03/22 – Torquay, UK @ The Foundry

5/04/22 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

5/05/22 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

5/07/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Small World Tracklist: