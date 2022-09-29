Metronomy Postpone North American Tour Dates to Late Spring 2023

mxdwn Music

September 29th, 2022 - 3:30 PM

Today electronic music group Metronomy  have announced that they have cancelled their North American tour which was supposed to start on  Oct. 4 in Washington D.C. but the band announced that they will be postponing til May 2023. The North American tour will be a shorter tour because the first performance will on May 2 at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn New York and then the band will be heading to  Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Denver and Oakland.  Metronomy will still be performing in Los Angeles and Mexico City this Fall before heading to Reykjavik for the Iceland Airwaves.

Today Metronomy band member Joseph Mount went on Twitter to discuss about the reason and reality  of touring in a long statement shared on band’s social media.

“It’s not something we do lightly, so in the spirit of transparency and decency! We want to explain why. talked about their reasoning and realities of touring in a long statement shared on their social media. “It’s not something we do lightly, so in the spirit of transparency and decency! We want to explain why.” said Mount

 

