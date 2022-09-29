Metronomy Postpone North American Tour Dates to Late Spring 2023

Home News Cait Stoddard September 29th, 2022 - 3:30 PM

Today electronic music group Metronomy have announced that they have cancelled their North American tour which was supposed to start on Oct. 4 in Washington D.C. but the band announced that they will be postponing til May 2023. The North American tour will be a shorter tour because the first performance will on May 2 at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn New York and then the band will be heading to Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Denver and Oakland. Metronomy will still be performing in Los Angeles and Mexico City this Fall before heading to Reykjavik for the Iceland Airwaves.

Dear North America and Canada…some bad news ☹️ We’re very sorry to say that we will be postponing our upcoming October tour. It’s not something we do lightly, so in the spirit of transparency and decency! we want to explain why. Our full statement: https://t.co/rYLKTLabtR pic.twitter.com/BrkS0vD2XK — Metronomy (@metronomy) September 29, 2022

Today Metronomy band member Joseph Mount went on Twitter to discuss about the reason and reality of touring in a long statement shared on band’s social media.

