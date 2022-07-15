Paramore Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 15th, 2022 - 10:14 AM

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Paramore have announced that they’ll be going on tour in North America this fall. The Hayley Williams-led band will be performing 12 shows for the first time in over four years.

Their first show will take place on October 2, 2022 in Bakersfield, California. Special guests Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast and a TBA guest will be joining them in Bonner Springs, Kansas on October 14. Paramore’s 2022 tour lineup includes their previously-announced performances at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Austin City Limits in Austin and Corona Capital in Mexico City. The band will also be making additional stops in other major cities such as Chicago, Atlanta and Toronto.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster and fans hoping to secure tickets will be required to register on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform by this Sunday (July 17). The general sale will open to verified registrants at 10 am local time next Friday (July 22).

Paramore Fall 2022 Tour Dates:

10/02 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

10/04 – Magna, UT @ The Great SaltAir

10/06 Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

10/08 Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater

10/09 Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

10/11 Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

10/14 Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

10/16 Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

10/22 Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/29 Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

11/7 Toronto, ON @ History

11/9 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/11 Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/15 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/16 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/19 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

Paramore’s highly anticipated tour announcement comes 5 years after the release of the band’s most recent album After Laughter. Frontman and lead singer Williams has since released 2 solo EP’s: Petals for Armor in 2020 and Flowers for Vases/Descansos in 2021.

According to NME, the band revealed that they’ve been back in the studio working on their next album since January 2022. Williams, along with guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro, completed early songwriting in Nashville and have since relocated to a studio in California. Williams and York explained that while they’ve been reminiscing on their earlier influences it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be releasing a “comeback ’emo’ record”. Williams said, “I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit.”