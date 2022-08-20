Robert Plant Shoots Down Idea Of Led Zeppelin Reunion

Home News Finneas Gregory August 20th, 2022 - 10:04 AM

Legendary British rock musician Robert Plant has recently announced he has no plans for a Led Zeppelin reunion. According to an article from Consequence, the vocalist balked at the idea in a recent interview conducted by the Los Angeles Times in which the interviewer implied that fans would appreciate hearing him sing with Led Zeppelin again. Plant responded to this, stating: “Going back to the font to get some kind of massive applause — it doesn’t really satisfy my need to be stimulated,”

Though Plant has previously suggested that he is not fond of classic rock groups who have continued touring in recent memory, in this recent interview, he seems to have taken a new stance on the matter, stating: “I know there are people from my generation who don’t want to stay home and so they go out and play,” Plant continues: “If they’re enjoying it and doing what they need to do to pass the days, then that’s their business, really.”

Though there are no current plans for a Led Zeppelin reunion featuring Plant, the legendary musician is involved in a lot of projects as of late.

Last November, Plant, as well as musician Alison Krauss, released their second collaborative album, Raise The Roof, which received much praise from fans and critics alike.

This summer, Plant and Krauss embarked upon their first tour together in 13 years, playing songs from their recent album Raise The Roof, as well as their previous album, Raising Sand. In a June 1 show in Canandaigua New York, the duo performed the Led Zeppelin song, “Rock and Roll.”

While this recent interview may be bad news for fans of Led Zeppelin hoping for a reunion, fans of Plant are sure to be excited about all of the musician’s recent projects.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz