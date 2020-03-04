Robert Plant’s New Band Saving Grace Announces First United States Tour with Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech March 4th, 2020 - 10:34 AM

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will be heading to the United States alongside his latest musical group Saving Grace, which also features Suzi Dian, Oli Jefferson, Tony Kelsey, and Matt Worley. This latest tour will kick off at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will ultimately wrap up in Washington D.C. at the Lincoln Theatre.

This group originally toured across Plant’s native UK last year, where they performed a brief series of performances. The upcoming shows will be their first concerts within the United States. Saving Grace have also teased a live version of indie rock band Low’s “Everybody’s Song” which was originally featured on the album The Great Destroyer back in 2005. This cover shows the veteran musicians performing with their polished skills and Plant’s signature vocals and energy, which he has refined over five decades as a singer. The talented guitar work is also a stand out on this teaser, as each guitarist has a moment to shine.

Plant has had an extensive solo career since the dissolution of Led Zeppelin 40 years ago. His latest solo studio album, Carry Fire was released back in 2017, and served as the second project where he was backed by the Sensational Space Shifters.

“Carry Fire is no masterpiece, but it is an essential entrant to Robert Plant’s storied discography,” mxdwn reviewer Joe LaCorte explained. “Plant could easily agree to that Zep reunion tour, phone it in, make some fast, big money and rest on his laurels. But he has remained restless, perhaps only grown in his restlessness, and it is yielding some of the most compelling work of his career.”

Tour Dates

5/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre

5/13 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

5/15 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

5/17 – Charleston, WV – The Clay Center

5/19 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

5/20 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

5/23 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz