Serj Tankian Of System Of A Down Announces Live Solo Album Live At Leeds For April 2022 Release, Teases Live Version Of “Empty Walls”

Federico Cardenas March 30th, 2022 - 11:56 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Theprp reports that System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has announced a new live solo album. Titled Live at Leeds, the upcoming project will provide recordings of Tankian along with his backup band The F.C.C. at their 2008 performance at the Leeds Festival in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. The new live album is scheduled for release April 8; you can presave the album via Distrokid here.

Today, Tankian took to Twitter to promote the upcoming release, and to provide a brief clip of music to let fans know what they are in store for. This 30 second clip shows off a section of music from the track “Empty Walls,” originally released in 2007. “Empty Walls” is notable for being the first track the famed vocalist released as a solo artist, and for being the opening track to his debut solo album, Elect The Dead.

In this short clip, it becomes instantly clear that Live At Leeds intends to offer very high-quality live renditions of classic material from the musician. The 30 seconds shown off by Tankian show that the live version of “Empty Walls” can stand up to the original in terms of production quality, and can arguably surpass the original track in terms of energy and explosiveness. In a few short seconds, Serj Tankian has given fans much to be hopeful for in the upcoming live album.

See Tankian’s post and the short clip of “Empty Walls” via Twitter below.

“Live At Leeds” will be streaming everywhere on April 8. Here’s a short snippet of “Empty Walls” for now. I’m excited to share more from that memorable festival set performed with my band The F.C.C. in the days to come. Check out https://t.co/ydXjD4nz4H to pre-save on @spotify pic.twitter.com/3An5PZev4e — Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) March 30, 2022

Live At Leeds will follow the previous solo album released by Serj Tankian, Cinematique Series. Recently Serj Tankian has joined the non-profit organization The Miraculous Love Kids, along with other musicians, to make their song “God Help Us All.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado